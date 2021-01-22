First Alert Forecast: clearing for the weekend, big changes next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! The first leg of your First Alert Forecast features a fleeting shower chance Friday and a completely dry weekend. Clouds will begrudgingly yield to an interval or two of afternoon sun Friday; Saturday and Sunday ought to have a more generous distribution of sun.
On the temperature side of the forecast ledger: expect highs mainly in the seasonable upper 50s and lower 60s Friday and then chillier upper 40s and lower 50s for the weekend afternoons. Frosty 30s are probable for Saturday morning lows and freezing 20s may even mix in by Sunday morning, especially over mainland sections of the Cape Fear Region.
Your First Alert Forecast for next week includes a variety of conditions: starting with warmth and showers and a risk of fog and thunder and then finishing with a colder shot. Catch details on some of this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!
