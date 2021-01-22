First Alert Forecast: clearing and cool for the weekend, big changes next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday evening to you as we head towards the weekend! After a mostly cloudy and seasonable Friday we finally saw clouds break up late in the day. Expect mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight with lows in the middle 30s.
On the temperature side of the forecast ledger expect chillier upper 40s and lower 50s for the weekend afternoons. Frosty 30s are probable for Saturday morning lows and freezing 20s may even mix in by Sunday morning, especially over mainland sections of the Cape Fear Region.
Your First Alert Forecast for next week includes a variety of conditions: starting with warmth and showers and a risk of fog and thunder and then finishing with a colder rain shot late next week. Catch details on some of this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!
