Bladen County receives additional limited supply of COVID vaccine

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Health Department received a limited additional supply of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and will begin making appointments Friday, January 22 at 9 a.m.
Bladen Health and Human Services (HHS) agency did not say how many vaccines it had received but said that eligible people in priority Groups 1 and 2 may call the COVID HOTLINE (910) 872-6291 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Group 1 includes health care workers, long-term care staff and residents. Adults over the age of 65 are eligible in Group 2.
The Bladen HHS announcement on its Facebook page said, “Moving forward the COVID HOTLINE is the way to secure an appointment. We understand this has been a frustrating time for everyone that wants a vaccine. Your continued patience and understanding is appreciated.”
