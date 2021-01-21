Wilmington police investigating after stabbing victim shows up at hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after a man suffering from a stab wound showed up at the hospital early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, officers were alerted around 2:10 a.m. that 21-year-old Kenneth Nelson had arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a life-threatening stab wound.
“It is unclear at this time when or where the stabbing occurred, and Nelson is currently in critical condition,” the release stated.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
