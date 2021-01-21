Pender County opens dedicated phone line for COVID-19 vaccine inquiries

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Health and Human Services now has a phone line dedicated to calls about COVID-19 vaccines.
Now, all inquiries about the COVID-19 vaccines and updates on the vaccination program should be directed to (910) 663-4200.
“The Pender County Health Department has taken thousands of calls,” said Pender County Health and Human Services Director Carolyn Moser. “This new telephone number will help us to better serve our residents.”
Staff is available to answer phones Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Currently, all appointments in the county is booked and they are temporarily suspending new appointment requests.
Moser says the county received 850 vaccines to administer this week while they have 4,000 names on their call-back list.
“Our staff is frustrated,” she said. “I know the public’s frustrated. We would love to be giving out more vaccine.”
Her hands—and the hands of health directors across the country—are tied. They can only provide as much vaccine as they’re allocated.
“When you don’t know how much vaccine you’re going to get, you don’t know how many appointments to make because we certainly don’t want to make appointments and have people show up and have no vaccine for them,” she said.
Moser urges you to pay close attention to news reports and updates on social media for when they’ll resume taking new appointment requests.
