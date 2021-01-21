NHRMC opens new location for vaccine distribution inside movie theater at The Pointe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People with appointments for COVID-19 vaccines can now get their shots at a Wilmington movie theater. New Hanover Regional Medical Center has set up shop inside the theater at The Pointe at Barclay off S. 17th St.
“Stone Theatre Group has so generously allowed us to use their site,” said Dr. Phil Brown, Chief Physician at NHRMC. “Their national CEO intends to come see the operation with plans to enlist all their nationwide facilities as sites for community vaccination campaigns.”
Dr. Brown says on Wednesday, they vaccinated about 600 people. He believes the space will allow them to significantly increase that number in the future but that will depend on the supply of vaccines.
Mike Melroy, Assistant Director of Pharmacy at NHRMC, says this is a great opportunity to get out into the community.
“This is a great example of partnership with private industry,” Melroy says. “The Pointe theater, the leadership here, reached out to offer the space. We’re able to get some doses from the state from allocation of vaccines, and we were able to set this up in a relatively short amount of time.”
Dr. Brown said NHRMC on Wednesday filled 2,000 new appointments in 66 minutes.
The hospital has a link that tells you when appointments are available. NHRMC vaccination sites are open to everyone. Click here to make an appointment.
