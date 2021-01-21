NC attorney general clears sale of NHRMC — with conditions

“We appreciate the Attorney General’s thorough review of this transaction,” County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said in a released statement. “There have been so many people who have examined, researched, and carefully vetted the facts and details throughout this process – and that now includes the Attorney General’s Office with his detailed review. I believe it’s now time to acknowledge the comprehensive and open process that got us here, as well as the integrity of the people who have been involved. And with the Attorney General’s decision today, it is my hope that this can bring closure to the debate around this partnership and that our community can rally around this incredible opportunity. I look forward to the future that lies ahead for healthcare in this region, as well as an endowment that will transform our community and make us stronger.”