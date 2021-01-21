1 injured after Miller Lite truck crashes into home in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured after a Miller Lite truck crashed into a home in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at the corner of Admiral Avenue and East Sugar Creek Road around 1:30 p.m.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the scene and are actively investigating this case.
There’s no word on how this happened or any possible charges. This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other information.
