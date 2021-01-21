1 injured after Miller Lite truck crashes into home in Charlotte

The incident happened at the corner of Admiral Avenue and East Sugar Creek Road around 1:30 p.m. (Source: Sky 3 /WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 7:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured after a Miller Lite truck crashed into a home in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the corner of Admiral Avenue and East Sugar Creek Road around 1:30 p.m.

Mecklenburg EMS says one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the scene and are actively investigating this case.

There’s no word on how this happened or any possible charges. This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other information.

