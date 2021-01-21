Get Fit with 6: Small changes that go beyond exercise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Getting fit doesn’t necessarily mean you have to spend hours a day in the gym running on a treadmill or lifting weights.
For a program to work for you and last you really need to look closely at your habits.
“Becoming aware of what you eat, how you eat, how you move each day, do you have less sedentary time,” said Holly Konrady, Stress Management, Intense Cardiac Rehab, New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Getting more active can be as simple as finding time to get up and move and you can even do it while you’re working.
“Reduce sedentary time so getting up walking around. I know a lot of us have heard even working remotely trying to find breaks during the day just to get up and move,” said Hannah Frick, Exercise Physiologist, Cardiac Rehab, New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
You can even turn some of your household chores into a goal to become more active.
“That could be walking, it could be swimming, it could be gardening or mowing the lawn with a push lawn mower,”said Frick.
The goal is to try to do something for at least 20-25 minutes a day. But pick an activity you enjoy doing.
“Make sure it’s something that you don’t fight yourself on doing everyday because it’s not going to be a long term program that’s going to work out for you,” said Frick.
