First Alert Forecast: a glancing shot from a southern system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A significant storm system will pass south of our region through Friday. We are on the northern fringe of this system and will on see a glancing blow. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies now through Friday with only an occasional passing sprinkle or light shower. Lows in the 40s are on tap for tonight. Highs will approach 60 for your Friday.
Heading into the expect the sun to return but it will be cool with highs struggling into the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will start off in the 30s Saturday morning and may dip below 30 in many spots Sunday morning. Expect a return to milder and possibly wetter conditions early next week.
