First Alert Forecast: a glancing shot from a rain system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! As a front wiggles just south of the Cape Fear Region Thursday into Friday, your First Alert Forecast features intervals of gray clouds and cool daily high temperatures mainly in the middle 50s.
A low chance for passing sprinkles and light showers is included, too, but places closer to the front (like Charleston and Savannah) will have a better chance for heavier and more widespread showers than Wilmington.
Catch more details on these items and peep a dry and colder weekend in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
