COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Non-profit finds jobs for people looking for employment

“Our budget is about a million dollars a year. We employ 13 staff. That staff is crucial to doing the work to get people back to work. We also rely heavily on volunteers that do training. We have a very highly skilled set of volunteers that do a majority of our training. People who are trained in HR (Human Resources), business practices , how to sell yourself , support, counseling, all those things, so we can use a lot of volunteers to work with the hundreds of people we see every year.”