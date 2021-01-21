Columbus County Sheriff’s Office credits community tips for dozen drug arrests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is crediting community tips with helping investigators arrest a dozen people on drug-related charges.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office began “Operation Submit a Tip” in January, which focused on investigating individuals who were reported by concern citizens for “suspicious behavior.”
As a result of that investigation, twelve people were arrested on 53 charges.
Those arrested are as follows:
Shannon McCrue White, 55 - Three felony counts Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance, two felony counts Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance. Bond: $22,500.00 secured.
Christopher Lee Hinson, 23 - Two felony counts Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, one felony count Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Controlled Substance, one felony count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance. Bond: $15,000.00 secured.
Ricky Dean Register Jr, 37 - One felony count Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.00 unsecured.
Junior Scottie Carroll, 49 - One felony count Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.00 unsecured.
Donivan Jerome Foxworth, 25 - One felony count of Possession of Stolen Firearm, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance. Bond: $5,000.00 secured.
Lamar Parker, 19 - One felony count Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, one misdemeanor count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one felony count Possession of Stolen Firearm, one felony count Possession of Firearm by Felon, one felony count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, one misdemeanor count Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Bond: $40,000.00 secured.
Rico Antonio Smith, 36 - One felony count Sell/Deliver Heroin, one felony count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Heroin, one felony count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance. Bond: $17,500.00 secured.
Ericah Lenn Gore, 28 - One felony count Trafficking Opium or Heroin, two felony counts Trafficking Opium or Heroin, two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, two felony counts of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance. Bond: $75,000.00 secured.
Elizabeth Ann Jacobs, 47 - One felony count Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, one felony count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.00 secured.
Tony Lee Mason, 41 - Three felony counts Trafficking Opium or Heroin. Bond: $35,000.00 secured.
Harold Irvin Ford, 65 - One felony count Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, one felony count Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, one felony count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $13,000.00 secured.
Bradley Creech, 45 - Two felony counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, two felony counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, three felony counts Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, three felony counts Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance, two felony counts Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance. Bond: $72,500.00 secured.
Additional arrests are pending, according to officials.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.