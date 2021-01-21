Brunswick County billboard raises eyes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A billboard in Brunswick County caught the eye of Ellen King as she drove by the junction of Highways 904 and 17 in the Grissettown area.
The ad points to what it calls ‘the banned pandemic video’ and has a link to a website containing conspiratorial videos pertaining to COVID-19 and vaccine theories that oppose advice from trusted sources such as the Center for Disease Control.
King, who works as a mental health counselor, has helped people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
“Here we are working every bit of time we can to help the situation, then you have conspiracy theories trying to discredit and could really do some harm,” said King. “I think that was my biggest concern. Ultimately, when people go to that website and read it it’s not truthful.”
The owners of the billboard, Grey Outdoor LLC, released this statement.
“As an advertising company it is our responsibility to remain neutral and our policy is to run most ads unless they are offensive or vulgar. The content of the ads does not necessarily reflect the beliefs of the company’s owner or employees.”
King believes the billboard ad could be a detriment to public health.
“I am all for the freedom of speech, but I also think the bottom line is you have a duty if you’re in a community and you are a business owner that has one of those billboards,” said King. “Do you have a duty to your community to put honest material up? Especially when it comes to public health...so it was very disheartening.”
The website does not reveal the name of the organization behind the ad or the site itself. The creators say the videos are posted so people can see the videos and decide for themselves, without a censor, what is true.
