Boone cloggers represent N.C. at inauguration’s virtual ‘Parade Across America’

“Clogging originated here in the hike or in the Appalachian Mountains,” Hendley said. “And so it’s just something special in near and dear to us. My mom actually started clogging with the Grandfather Mountain cloggers in the 70s. Then she started High Country Cloggers in 1989. So we’ve just tried to keep the tradition alive, and most of these girls moms used to clog, so that’s kind of fun too that we actually used to clog.”