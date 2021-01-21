Boone cloggers represent N.C. at inauguration’s virtual ‘Parade Across America’

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A clogging dance group represented their home state of North Carolina Wednesday in the virtual inaugural parade for President Joe Biden.
One group from each of our states and territories was chosen to perform to highlight the diversity and heritage of each part of America.
The High Country Cloggers from Boone honored North Carolina’s official dance: clogging.
Amber Hendley, who runs the studio, said the cloggers were excited to participate in the “Parade Across America.”
“We’ve just been so excited, haven’t slept for days,” Hendley told WBTV.
Hendley said their opportunity came when a friend of a friend asked them to perform. “We were like absolutely, you know, if we have this opportunity, we definitely would love to take it.” Hendley said. “And so we’re just beyond honored to have this opportunity. So I just I can’t thank them enough for asking us.”
Hendley said when she told the girls, they asked if they were going to Washington D.C. Instead, they performed virtually from the mountains.
“We get to do it here in our hometown which was really special,” Hendley said. “We got to perform at a place called the Blowing Rock, so it’s a staple here in the high country and it’s this beautiful overlook that looks over Grandfather Mountain, Sugar Mountain, Beech Mountain and it had just snowed,” Hendley said clogging started in the high country of North Carolina, which is why she was excited that her group could showcase their trait.
“Clogging originated here in the hike or in the Appalachian Mountains,” Hendley said. “And so it’s just something special in near and dear to us. My mom actually started clogging with the Grandfather Mountain cloggers in the 70s. Then she started High Country Cloggers in 1989. So we’ve just tried to keep the tradition alive, and most of these girls moms used to clog, so that’s kind of fun too that we actually used to clog.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.