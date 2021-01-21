Advocates fight to save housing development for Wilmington’s most vulnerable

“These residents, they really don’t have a voice. They are the disadvantaged, the mentally ill, the chronically homeless, and they’re going to need an advocate. They’re gonna need someone to fight for them and they don’t have the resources to even question what’s going on and so it’s up to us to light a moral fire and say this is a step backwards, this is infringing on common decency to give someone a notice in the middle of winter during a pandemic that you have less than 30 days to leave your home,” said Webb Smith. “I think there’s a lot of blame to go around, a lot of questions that need to be answered, and a lot of areas that need to be evaluated.”