WPD: Shooting that killed 20-year-old in December was accidental

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) have determined that the shooting that killed a 20-year-old man last December was accidental.
Just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020, police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 708 Varsity Drive. Shortly afterward, officers were notified that a shooting victim had arrived at the NHRMC Emergency Room and was deceased.
The victim was identified as Nasir Leonard.
“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Leonard had been sitting in a parked vehicle with two others when they were fired upon by occupants of another vehicle,” the WPD said in a news release. “When the man in the backseat attempted to return fire in self-defense, he accidentally struck Leonard, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat. The occupants of the other vehicle did not hit anyone in Leonard’s vehicle.
“Since the shooter was acting in self-defense and did not intend to hit Leonard, the District Attorney’s Office has declined prosecution; however, charges are still possible in this case.”
Anyone with information on the suspects who fired at Leonard’s vehicle is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.