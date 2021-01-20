MISSING: Wilmington police search for 20-year-old woman last seen over a year ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who hasn’t been seen in over a year.
According to officials, Engrid Rae Winston, 20, was recently reported missing by family members who last spoke with her in July, however, no one has seen her since Jan. 2020.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609. Thank you.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.