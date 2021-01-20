UPDATE: Wilmington Health says all appointments are full for today’s vaccine shipment from the county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health has filled all the vaccine appointments after receiving a shipment of 1,950 COVID-19 vaccines from New Hanover County Wednesday.
Visit the following website for updates https://www.wilmingtonhealth.com/covidvaccine or call Wilmington Health’s hotline at 910-407-5115 when appointments become available again.
The vaccines will only be administered to those currently eligible.
You do not have to be a patient at Wilmington Health to receive a vaccine.
