UPDATE: Wilmington Health says all appointments are full for today’s vaccine shipment from the county

(Source: Lauren Andrego)
By WECT Staff | January 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 4:41 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health has filled all the vaccine appointments after receiving a shipment of 1,950 COVID-19 vaccines from New Hanover County Wednesday.

Visit the following website for updates https://www.wilmingtonhealth.com/covidvaccine or call Wilmington Health’s hotline at 910-407-5115 when appointments become available again.

The vaccines will only be administered to those currently eligible.

You do not have to be a patient at Wilmington Health to receive a vaccine.

