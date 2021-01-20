Vice President Kamala Harris’s swearing in inspires local girls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office today, girls across the nation watched in awe, knowing that nothing is out of reach.
“It’s exciting because she’s the first African American woman to be the Vice President,” said Imoni and Saniyah James, sisters ages eight and nine.
Before Election Day, it seemed impossible to the girls. Even until today, these girls thought they might never see a female vice president , let alone a woman who looks like them.
“I think I could be like her and I could be a role model to everyone else to tell them to do good things and put your mind to anything you look forward to,” said Ma’leya Ross, a 6th grade student.
The girls watched the inauguration at the Martin Luther King Center. They have big dreams of their own, with one hoping to be a professional basketball player—a daunting goal in a male-dominated field, not unlike national politics. Today, Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed what she already knows.
“You have to be determined to be a great leader,” said 12-year-old Amarvia Newkirk. “If you have bad energy, you’re not going to get too far with what you think you’re going to do.”
As for the other girls, they know their hard work won’t go unrewarded and even their biggest goals are possible.
“You can be a better version of you and you can do anything if you just put your mind to it,” said Ma’leya.
“You’ve got to be focused and determined to do what you really want to do in life,” said Newkirk.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.