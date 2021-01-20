Missing 15-year-old from Wilmington found safe in Rowan County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 15-year-old from Wilmington who has been missing for nearly two months has been found safe near Charlotte.
A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday that a tip led investigators to Mount Ulla in Rowan County where they located Landon Harrelson.
“Thank you to everyone who shared this post and helped us get his info and photo out there. Public assistance is essential in these cases,” the WPD stated in a Facebook post.
Harrelson was first reported missing on Nov. 23.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.