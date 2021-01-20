Get Fit With 6: Four top fitness trends for 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting a new year, leaving old habits behind but finding new ways to keep your body and mind in top health during a pandemic.
Working out from home? Try the lunchtime workout trend.
”You can get sweaty and stinky in the comfort of your own home and not even have to shower before you go “back to the office,” said Stephanie Mansour, Health & Wellness Expert.
Also make sure to enjoy the fresh air.
”Outdoors is a great place for us to workout. especially with many of us still not going to the gym, or not wanting to wear a mask while you’re exercising. so, going for a walk or doing things like hit training outside, adding in some lunges or squats to your walks around the block those are going to be very popular in the new year,” said Mansour.
if you want to train with someone from home go online. Whether its zoom workouts or go virtual.
“All you need is a smartphone and an app. You can get a personal trainer directly on your phone giving you workouts via video. you can subscribe to other services that have streaming workouts but doing online training is definitely a trend for 2021,” said Mansour.
Finally, focus on your mental health.
“Maybe your goals in the past were building muscle or weight loss. well, how about having an improved emotional state or feeling less stressed. more energized. Feeling like you’re working out for other things than just your physical body is a huge trend.”
And sometimes a new year, can motivate you to try something new.
