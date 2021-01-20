First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures and small shower chances ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday evening to you and thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast! The wind is dying down as some high clouds begin to stream in from the west. We’ll see a mostly clear to partly cloudy night with chilly lows in the lower and middle 30s.
A passing front will support low-end shower chances in the Thursday and Friday forecast before introducing a shot of colder temperatures over the weekend. Expect a brief warming trend and higher rain chances into early next week. Catch these details and many more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
