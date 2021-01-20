First Alert Forecast: brisk and dry, modest rain odds soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Expect brisk northwest winds - with occasional 20+ mph gusts - to bluster through the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Sunshine will do its best to warm temperatures but, in the face of that chilly flow, seasonably cool upper 50s ought to suffice for highs.
A passing front will support low-end shower chances in the Thursday and Friday forecast before introducing a shot of colder temperatures over the weekend. Catch these details and many more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
