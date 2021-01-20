Commissioners take action to move forward with $53 million government center redevelopment project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners approved a plan to redevelop the New Hanover County Government Center on Tuesday night, following a public hearing on the estimated $53.5 million project.
Under the plan, the county will retain 7.5-acres of land where the new government facility will be and sell the second parcel of roughly 7.5 acres to the developer, Cape Fear FD Stonewater, for $8.84-per-square-feet.
This portion would then be developed as a private development after the government center is completed.
The developer will be responsible for constructing the government center facility that will include a new Emergency Operations Center as well as 911 Center.
Plans also call for a $46 million mixed-use development that contains some workforce housing as well as an office complex, according to the agreement.
According to a post from the county on Twitter, the vote will be ratified on Jan 21 at 11 a.m.
