Commissioners approve plan to feed more homebound senior citizens
County commissioners on Tuesday approved of a plan to expand the Home Delivered Meals program (Source: Gray Television)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | January 20, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 12:22 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of seniors will no longer be on a waiting list for the Home Delivered Meals program in New Hanover County.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved of a plan to expand the Home Delivered Meals program.

They approved a $43,000 budget amendment for the program and $15,000 in grand funding for the Senior Resource Center.

According to a post on Twitter from the county, this will eliminate a 75-person waiting list and allow the Senior Resource Center to provide 540 meals daily to local homebound seniors.

