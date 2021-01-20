Commissioners approve plan to feed more homebound senior citizens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of seniors will no longer be on a waiting list for the Home Delivered Meals program in New Hanover County.
County commissioners on Tuesday approved of a plan to expand the Home Delivered Meals program.
They approved a $43,000 budget amendment for the program and $15,000 in grand funding for the Senior Resource Center.
According to a post on Twitter from the county, this will eliminate a 75-person waiting list and allow the Senior Resource Center to provide 540 meals daily to local homebound seniors.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.