Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest two after deputies were nearly struck by driver

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Narcotics detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office were almost struck head on by a driver on Ward Street last week, according to the CCSO. The man continued on his way and ended up at a local store where police took him into custody.
“On January 14th, while traveling on Ward Street, a vehicle driven by Christopher Scott Deans almost struck the detectives head on. The detectives were familiar with Deans and knew his driver license was suspended. The vehicle then stopped at the Happy Mart in Whiteville. Deans exited the vehicle and entered the store,” according to a press release.
Detectives have been patrolling the area due to a recent shooting on Ward Street.
“Upon leaving the store, Deans was taken into custody. The vehicle he was driving was secured. A bag containing a white rock like substance was in plain view inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and detectives located packaging materials, paraphernalia, and crack and powder cocaine. Deans was arrested and transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center,” according to the release.
“He was charged with felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked. Deans received a $50,500.00 secured bond.”
However, the incident did not stop there.
“Zakia Myrah Pierre arrived on scene claiming to be the owner of the vehicle. She yelled profanities at the detectives. She then called 911 multiple times with a non-emergency situation. Pierre was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Misuse of 911, misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, misdemeanor Resist, Delay, and Obstruct. Pierre received a $1,500.00 secured bond,” according to the CCSO.
