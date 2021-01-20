Columbus County deputies step up efforts to fight illegal dumping

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up efforts to combat illegal dumping on roadways and private property throughout the county.
One such dumping site was located in the area of Union Valley Road near Old Lumberton Road on Jan. 8. Deputies say someone dumped a large amount of furniture, building materials, and household waste at the site.
To address the issue, Sheriff Jody Greene said his patrol deputies will frequent areas that have been identified as frequent illegal dumping sites and set up surveillance cameras to catch illegal dumpers in action.
“Illegal dumping pollutes our environment, it contaminates our soil and water, and it is a breeding ground for insects like mosquitoes and flies. Citizens unfairly take on cleanup costs when someone illegally discards unwanted items on their property,” Greene stated in a news release.
If you have any information, please contact the Columbus Central Communications non-emergency number at (910) 640-1428.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.