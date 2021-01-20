City leaders vote on the Wilmington Rail Trail master plan and signage for America’s First WWII Heritage City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council leaders voted unanimously to approve the installation of America’s First WWII Heritage City sign and adopted the Wilmington Rail Trail Master Plan at a meeting Tuesday night.
Wilmington is the first to receive the designation as America’s First WWII Heritage City and city leaders reviewed the proposal to create welcome signage that would be displayed as “America’s 1st WWII Heritage City.”
President Donald Trump made the official announcement of the designation during a ceremony on board the USS North Carolina Battleship during his visit on September 2, 2020.
Special Assistant to the City Manager Tony McEwen and Capt. Wilbur Jones worked with the Department of Transport to determine the best option for welcome signage at the 10 entry points to the city. The new signage would either be added below the current welcome signs or may be incorporated into new signage as the current ones are approaching renewal time.
The proposed Wilmington Rail Trail is still a work in progress; however, it is gaining momentum with the approval of the master plan.
