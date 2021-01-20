Brunswick County Schools purchases ionized air purification systems

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education approved the purchase of new ionized air purification systems for Brunswick County Schools during its meeting Wednesday.
“This ‘needlepoint bipolar ionization technology’ as it is called will be installed in existing HVAC systems at Brunswick County Schools,” the school system said in a news release. “Basically, it inactivates/deactivates pathogens and reduces the volume of harmful pathogens including the coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2.”
BCS officials say the total cost of the systems is more than $800,000.
All school and district buildings will receive the new systems. The project is expected to take 6-8 weeks to complete.
