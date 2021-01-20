An effort to honor a fallen firefighter is put on hold

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - One of the topics on the agenda at Bladen County Commission meeting Tuesday night was the renaming of bridges to honor a fallen firefighter; however, after discussion, the commissioners delayed the vote.
Three Bladen County commissioners voted against reaching out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to make the request. A concrete reason wasn’t given as to why the discussion was put off.
Lieutenant Ron Allen Jr’s mother was very upset to hear that a decision wouldn’t be made tonight on a proposal to rename the bridges after her son.
Lieutenant Allen, who grew up in Tar Heel, was killed in September 2006, on the side of Highway 87. He’s the first recorded firefighter death in the county on record.
The measure would have renamed the bridges spanning Reedy Meadow Swamp after him.
Lieutenant Allen’s mother told Fox Wilmington she believes there are other reasons why the vote was delayed. Commissioners didn’t say when that may be or when they plan to revisit the issue.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.