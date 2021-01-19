Two teens accused of firing shots at Bladen Co. home

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two teens are accused of firing shots at a home near St. Pauls on Jan. 16.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a homeowner on Pone Loop Road said several people were in the yard of the residence when a vehicle passed by and fired shots at the home.
Officials say that a person who was in the front yard then fired a gun back and struck the vehicle, causing it to go into a ditch.
“Two suspects fled from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area off of Pone Loop Road,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Several deputies who were working in the area arrived on the scene and were able to locate and arrest the two suspects identified as Jayce Cole Johnson and an unnamed juvenile.
“Recovered from the vehicle was a Smith and Wesson 9mm automatic pistol. Located on the juvenile in his pants pocket when arrested was a magazine to a pistol which was not recovered.”
Johnson, 18, of Tar Heel, was charged with discharging weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a weapon with an altered serial number and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The unidentified 17-year-old was charged with discharging weapon into an occupied dwelling.
