Two pedestrians struck, one killed, in Brunswick County hit-and-run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol are looking for a driver who allegedly struck two pedestrians, killing one, before taking off from the scene.
According to a news release, the crash happened on U.S. 17 near N.C. 211 in Brunswick County around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.
Troopers say the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored SUV or truck, will have damage to the front grill, which is black, and will be missing a portion of the grill. The vehicle will also be missing a left-side mirror and will have a damaged left headlight.
If anyone has any information, contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at the Wilmington Office (910) 395-3917.
