A tale of two states: NC musicians flock to SC for gigs while NC bars, restaurants continue to struggle

”Things that really scared really quick,” said James McCarthy, one of the owners. ”It was it’s been really slow. We do a lot of takeout trying to make up from how slow it’s been. For the most part, we’re just staying afloat with our business, we’re making our payroll. Like we said earlier, thank God for the beginning of the year, we will put a couple of nickels in a bank. But at this point, it’s getting scary.”