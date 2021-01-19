Sen. Bill Rabon tests positive for Covid-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Senator Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
Rabon reportedly took a test on Monday after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and received a positive result Tuesday morning.
“He has no symptoms today. He is isolating at his home and calling those with whom he had close contact,” the news release stated.
WRAL reports that Rabon attended an annual duck hunting trip for North Carolina lawmakers on Friday. Rep. Brian Turner (D-Buncombe) also recently tested positive after attending the hunting trip.
Additionally, Rabon was at the one-day start of this year’s General Assembly session last Wednesday in Raleigh, though Turner did not attend. WRAL reports that Rabon was wearing a mask while he was at the General Assembly and while speaking on the Senate floor.
Rabon represents District 8 in the North Carolina Senate, which includes Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties.
