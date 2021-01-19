Section of Wrightsville Avenue closes for sewer repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Effective immediately, a portion of Wrightsville Avenue is closed to all through traffic from South 42nd Street to South 43rd Street for crews to make an emergency sewer repair.
The repair will keep this section of road closed until Friday, January 22.
Although drivers may seek alternative routes through local neighborhoods, they are encouraged to use the recommended detour along Wilshire Boulevard, by way of South Kerr Avenue for westbound traffic and by way of Independence Boulevard for eastbound traffic.
