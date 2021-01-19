Novant Health announces new webpage for vaccine sign-ups in Brunswick County

“Our teams are still working around the clock to vaccinate people as equitably and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. David Priest, one of Novant’s primary infectious disease experts. “As a reminder we’ll reiterate that we get an allotment of vaccine from the state of North Carolina and we are administering it as fast as they will give it to us. We’re hopeful that allotment will increase in the coming days and weeks to allow us to continue to vaccinate our communities aggressively.”