Novant Health announces new webpage for vaccine sign-ups in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health on Tuesday announced a new website where people who 65 years and older in Brunswick County can sign-up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The new website is NovantHealth.org/BrunswickVaccine.
Novant officials are still encouraging people to sign up for a MyChart account to provide all necessary information, including date of birth to confirm eligibility, prior to their vaccination appointment. Recipients do not need to be affiliated with a specific healthcare system to sign up for MyChart, officials say.
A spokesperson for Novant said the change was made in an effort to streamline the sign-up process for community members.
“Our main priority is to provide the vaccine as quickly as possible to those who are eligible and want the vaccine. We are committed to ensuring all vaccine distribution is equitable, effective and in the best interest of public health despite unprecedented supply challenges,” the spokesperson said.
Novant officials offered a reminder that appointments are available based on the limited supply of vaccine provided by the state health department and will be updated weekly.
“Our teams are still working around the clock to vaccinate people as equitably and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. David Priest, one of Novant’s primary infectious disease experts. “As a reminder we’ll reiterate that we get an allotment of vaccine from the state of North Carolina and we are administering it as fast as they will give it to us. We’re hopeful that allotment will increase in the coming days and weeks to allow us to continue to vaccinate our communities aggressively.”
New appointments are added every Friday evening.
