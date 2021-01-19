New Hanover Co. Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccination appointments now full this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In less than three hours, New Hanover County Public Health filled all of its appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination this week.
“In just two and a half hours, New Hanover County’s call center booked 1,410 appointments for adults 65 and older as well as healthcare workers (Groups 1 and 2 in the state’s vaccination plan) to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and Friday of this week,” the county said in a news release Tuesday.
The county is not using a waiting list at this time, and while assistant health director Carla Turner said they were inundated with calls once again, she said they can only schedule for the vaccines they have, so folks should watch notices from the county closely.
“We would just need them to continue to watch for our communications for when we have more coming out,” she said. “An overly simple answer, and I know it, and I’m sure people aren’t happy with that, but it’s the truth.”
“We are doing the best we can to stick as many arms as quickly as we can. But we are limited by the amount of vaccine that we receive.”
While the limited supply has been frustrating, she said the enthusiasm for the vaccine has been good to see.
“I am encouraged by the response that we’re getting from our senior population. I believe they are doing an amazing job as usual of setting the example for the rest of us doing the right thing,” she said.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Wilmington Health, which is receiving some of the county’s doses, reported online that their vaccine appointments were all booked as well.
