DA: Habitual felon pleads guilty to multiple Wilmington break-ins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 35 to 54 months behind bars after pleading guilty to breaking into multiple vehicles in 2019 and 2020.
James Edward Wachob III, 39, admitted to breaking into several vehicles stealing tools and other items, according to a press release from District Attorney Ben David.
“Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Wachob as a habitual felon, giving him a prison sentence of 35‐54 months. Restitution was ordered to be paid to the victims if Wachob is given work release and as a condition of post release supervision,” according to the press release.
Previous offenses include multiple convictions for breaking into vehicles, obtaining property by false pretense, and felony drug offenses.
