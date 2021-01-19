Get Fit With 6: Virtual training programs you can do at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When gyms shut down for several months it left people scrambling to find exercise alternatives they could do at home.
With Christmas and New Year’s resolutions, home gyms became a very popular item on wish lists this year. There are several to choose from.
On the high end there’s The Mirror.
“It’s a combination of advanced camera technology and proprietary algorithms which will give you feedback on your form, whether or not you’re working at the right level of intensity,” said Brynn Putnam, The Mirror.
The Mirror features thousands of live and on-demand classes, a futuristic display that shows metrics, and other users taking the class.
It’s on sale for the month of January with free white glove delivery at $1,400.
The Peloton Bike is between $1895 - $2,245 and also offers streaming workouts.
The Peloton App is a more affordable option with workouts that don’t require a bike for $13 a month.
Both the Peloton and The Mirror require a monthly fee of about 40 bucks to get access to the class library.
Though tech is making access to fitness easier, sticking with a resolution can still be difficult.
That’s where the Noom App can help. It takes a psychological approach to weight loss
“With the help of human coaching and AI we help you better understand yourself and your brain,” said Sauju Jeong, Noom.
Apple recently launched it’s fitness plus app for $10 a month.
There are also dozen of free apps to stream workouts, including Nike Run Club, Glo, and Tone It Up.
Brunswick Community College offers personal and small group training and live 1 on 1 training for all age groups.
The City of Wilmington also offers free online fitness programs that include yoga and boot camps. Check it out on Facebook at Going Fit Inc.
