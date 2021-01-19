First Alert Forecast: dry streak to continue, until...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a pair of sunny or partly sunny and nice and seasonably cool days across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures deep in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and, in between, a night in the chilly lower and middle 40s.
A showery front will settle near or south of the Cape Fear Region toward the end of the work week. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including nonzero rain chances for Thursday and Friday, here. And remember to tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
