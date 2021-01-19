First Alert Forecast: consistent temperatures, rising rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday evening! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a pair of sunny or partly sunny and nice and seasonably cool days across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 50s and night in the 40s and 30s.
A showery front will settle near or south of the Cape Fear Region toward the end of the work week. As your are waking up Saturday morning, the showers should be well offshore. Expect clear and mostly dry conditions next weekend amid cooler temperatures much like this past weekend!
Unsettled weather returns early next week as low pressure drifts into the Carolinas. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including nonzero rain chances for Thursday and Friday, here. And remember to tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.