COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants educational kits for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amber Greene, a kindergarten teacher at Williams Township Elementary School is asking for educational kits to help her students learn. Those kits include word match sets and fishing for sight words sets.
Greene is asking for the donations on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding.
She only needs about 200 dollars to meet her goal.
Once Greene’s project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the educational kits and deliver them to the school.
