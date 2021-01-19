Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man crashed into deputy’s vehicle while trying to evade law enforcement

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of crashing into a deputy’s vehicle while trying to evade law enforcement last week, according to Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that deputies in the area of Ronald Britt Road saw a vehicle leave a house, which had been reported by the community as selling narcotics. When deputies attempted to perform a vehicle stop, the driver allegedly accelerated.
“While the vehicle was fleeing from deputies, the vehicle collided with another deputy’s vehicle causing significant damage,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Deputies were able to force the suspect vehicle off the roadway and take the suspects into custody without injury.”
“Following a search of the vehicle, deputies located an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, suboxone, and marijuana. Deputies also located digital scales, glass pipes, and plastic bags used to package narcotics.”
The deputy whose vehicle was struck was not injured in the incident.
The following were charged:
Wyatt Joseph Hester, of Bladenboro:
- Felony Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
- Assault On A Government Official With A Deadly Weapon
- Conspire To Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine
- Conspire To Traffic Methamphetamine, Possess Methamphetamine
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Possess Open Container Of Malt Beverage
- Operate Vehicle With No Insurance
- Display Fictitious Registration Plate
Stephen Craven, of Maxton:
- Conspire To Deliver Methamphetamine
- Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine
- Conspire To Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possess Methamphetamine
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Possess Open Container Of Malt Beverage
- Simple Possession Of Marijuana
- Simple Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
Amber Lynn Welsh, of Hope Mills:
- Conspire To Deliver Methamphetamine
- Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine
- Conspire To Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possess Methamphetamine
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
