NHC Democratic Party hosts food drive in honor of MLK Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Democratic Party hosted a drive-thru food drive Monday.
“The Biden campaign invited democrats across the country to do a day of action on Martin Luther King Day,” said Richard Poole, the Chairman of the New Hanover County Democratic Party.
The food and money collected will go to Nourish NC.
“Nourish NC is an organization that helps feed school children who are at risk of hunger,” said Poole. “They do a good job of it and it’s needed now more than ever. With school closed, many kids aren’t getting fed there. Many parents have lost jobs and hunger insecurity reaches 20% of our children in the best of times, and it can only be worse now.”
Within the first hour of the drive, the group exceeded their expectations.
“We have a good problem,” said Poole. “We have way more stuff than we expected and we’ve asked for another truck.”
If you’d like to donate to Nourish NC, visit their website.
