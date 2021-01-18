MLK Jr. quotes hang on banners around downtown Wilmington in lieu of annual parade

“I just felt like it just wasn’t safe,” said Hollis Briggs Jr. who has been organizing the MLK parade in Wilmington for 18 years. “People don’t realize the planning process starts right after the Azalea festival in April and May. And that’s when we start putting all this together. And I just knew that I could not continue forward past September, with the idea of having a parade here in downtown Wilmington. There are a lot of things that have to be done, a lot of money that has to be spent. And I didn’t want to spend all that money and not be able for my organization to get it back.”