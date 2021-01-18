Winnabow and Leland Fire respond to structure fire early Monday morning

By WECT Staff | January 18, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 12:23 PM

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire fighters from Winnabow and Leland are responded to a structure fire at a home on Wolfridge Road early Monday morning.

Multiple crews were on scene, and firefighters in full turn-out gear could be seen spraying water and going in and out of the smoky building in shifts around 4:15 a.m., the fire itself began sometime before 3:30 a.m.

Leland Fire Rescue confirmed they were on scene through a social media post and asked people to stay out of the area to allow them to do their jobs.

This is a home in a small neighborhood at the intersection of Wolfridge Road NE and James Young Lane. Technically, the location is in Winnabow and the Leland Fire Rescue responded as a mutual-aid partner, according to Fire Chief Chris Langlois.

There is no word yet of the cause of the fire, this is a developing story.

