Winnabow and Leland Fire respond to structure fire early Monday morning

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire fighters from Winnabow and Leland are responded to a structure fire at a home on Wolfridge Road early Monday morning.
Multiple crews were on scene, and firefighters in full turn-out gear could be seen spraying water and going in and out of the smoky building in shifts around 4:15 a.m., the fire itself began sometime before 3:30 a.m.
Leland Fire Rescue confirmed they were on scene through a social media post and asked people to stay out of the area to allow them to do their jobs.
This is a home in a small neighborhood at the intersection of Wolfridge Road NE and James Young Lane. Technically, the location is in Winnabow and the Leland Fire Rescue responded as a mutual-aid partner, according to Fire Chief Chris Langlois.
There is no word yet of the cause of the fire, this is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.