First Alert Forecast: wintry temps to start the week, growing rain chances to close

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this Monday! As we reflect on the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., your First Alert Forecast will feature a continuation of the seasonably cool temperatures we experienced yesterday. Westerly-based breezes will add an extra chill to the 50s expected for highs in the afternoon.
We continue on the 50-degree stretch for the next several days. by late week, temperatures will be closer to 60 as the next front arrives. A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday, but there is still much uncertainty as to where showers will track. We will fine tune the forecast in the days ahead.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
