First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool and dry through midweek, showers late-week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday! Your First Alert Forecast will feature a continuation of seasonably cool temperatures. Winds will settle overnight but become breezy at times during the day Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of fronts work through the area.
Looking ahead to the second half of the week, temperatures will be rising to the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s Thursday and Friday ahead of the next front. A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday as low pressure system approaches the Carolinas.
As your are waking up Saturday morning, the showers should be well offshore. Expect clear and mostly dry conditions next weekend amid cooler temperatures much like this past weekend!
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.