Bladen Co. bridge could be named after county’s first fallen firefighter

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The bridges spanning Reedy Meadow Swamp on N.C. 87 could soon be named after Lt. Ronald “Ron” P. Allen Jr., Bladen County’s first recorded fallen firefighter.
Allen, who grew up in the Tar Heel community, was killed in September 2006 while marking hydrants alongside N.C. 87. A driver ran into the back of Allen’s truck, pushing it over him.
On Monday, commissioners in Bladen County will consider a resolution requesting the N.C. Department of Transportation name the bridges in honor of Allen.
“Ron was a devoted and loving father, husband, son… and was dedicated to community service, serving 18 years as a certified firefighter, an officer of the Tar Heel Fire Department and member of the Board of Directors,” the resolution states.
The Bladen County Board of Commissioners meeting is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
